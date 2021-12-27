

A woman was recording video when she hears the alarm signal and panics.

A 15-year-old teenager died after falling from the MSC Seashore cruise ship when the boat was returning to Miami, after sailing through the Caribbean, the police are investigating a possible suicide.

Authorities are investigating the case as an apparent suicide, reports the CBS Miami site, which states that a source from the cruise ship MSC Seashore specified that the teenager, who was traveling with his family, had apparently taken his own life by throwing himself off the boat.

After the events, the cruise authorities notified the Miami-Dade police, who opened an investigation folder.

“A young man traveling with his family aboard MSC Seashore appears to have committed suicide on Wednesday night. Our team immediately notified the authorities and our care team is helping the young man’s family on board“, Highlights the statement, publishes Fox News.

“All of us at MSC Cruises are heartbroken. The family remains in our thoughts and prayers ”, precise the text.

“No crime is suspected”

A Miami-Dade Police Department detective told the aforementioned outlet that “No crime is suspected” if. The identity of the teenager was not released.

The events caused panic among the passengers of the MSC Seashore, who experienced moments of terror when they heard the series of “man overboard” ads.

According to official reports, the events were recorded last Wednesday, December 22, when the cruise ship returned to the shores of Miami, apparently everything was developing normally and the tourists on board were happy after their journey through the waters of the Caribbean. .

“Man to water”

But suddenly everything changed. It was around 7:30 pm (local time), when the alarms sounded that surprised the passengers, causing anguish and panic.

“Man overboard, man overboard, man overboard ”, it was heard on the loudspeakers of the cruise ship, after three honks of the horn.

At that time, a woman was filming a video for her YouTube channel and, as expected, the “man overboard” advertisement shocked her, as seen in the images she shared on her Fancy CheapSkate32 account.

“Oh my God, oh my God!” shouts the woman, who reflects the anguish on her face, as she runs towards what appears to be the balcony that overlooks the sea, although because it is night, the water is not clearly appreciated.

“It is awful. Can we stop? Can we stop? ”Exclaims the woman.

“Man overboard on MSC Seashore !!!”, the woman wrote next to the video she shared on her YouTube channel.

People started running, says traveler

And is that a 15-year-old teenager fell into the water from the deck, so the captain of the cruise, immediately activated the alarms. Although a passenger assured that before the “man overboard” announcement, three emergency explosions were heard.

“We just had 3 emergency explosions after the captain’s ‘Man Overboard’ announcement. People started running sideways to investigate what happened, even though it is night. A member of the crew came to our cabin and told us to close the balcony door and draw the blinds, “said a passenger, published the Fox News site.

Another video also captured the moment that a man fell into the water was announced and was shared on TikTok, on the account @austinhamawy.

According to reports provided by the cruise ship authorities through a statement, the incident could be investigated as a possible suicide.

It is not known so far if the body of the teenager was recovered.

The cruise ship was returning to Miami after a five-night trip through the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

