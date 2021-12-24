12/24/2021 at 1:40 PM CET

The Aragón Newspaper

The strategy of a 39-year-old man not to be blamed for a accident was to simulate the theft of your vehicle. In addition, he presented one of his flirts as the main suspect, assuring that he had stolen his wallet and car keys after an encounter at his home. Agents of the Huesca Provincial Police Station of the National Police detained him last Wednesday, December 22 as the alleged perpetrator of a simulation crime.

The events occurred around 11:00 p.m. last December 16, when whoever was ultimately arrested suffered a traffic accident in the sports area of ​​the city of Huesca.

Apparently the tourist driving, owned by a family member, collided with a truck that was parked, leaving the place to take refuge at home.

Minutes later he received a call from another relative, in which he stated that the vehicle you normally use was in the vehicle depot having been involved in a claim.

The man of 39 years old and no previous history filed a complaint in which he reported the theft of the vehicle that same night and pointed to an intimate date of yours as the main suspect, as he reported in his complaint, after having had a meeting at his own home, the other party would have stolen his car keys and his wallet with the documentation.

Days later, he went to the police station to change the version of events, acknowledging having been the one who collided with the truck, thus purifying all the responsibility that he had poured on his appointment, which is why he was arrested. The alleged perpetrator was released pending summons by the Judicial Authority.