

Gwinnett investigators are still investigating the cause of the fight that ended in tragedy.

Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department / Courtesy

The night that began a Christmas celebration for two Hispanic brothers-in-law in Gwinnett County, Georgia, It ended tragically after the two fought, and one of them ran over his victim to death, and then escape from the authorities.

Local police arrived at the scene of the fatal collision around 5:15 a.m. and found a man lying in the street after being run over by a black Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, with the registration number GA TAT2291, investigators said.

The agents identified the victim as Juan Dávila, 41, who was transferred to the hospital where he finally died from his injuriesFox News reported.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the person who ran over Dávila was a subject named Ernesto Pelayo, 34, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Gwinnett County investigators discovered that brothers-in-law Dávila and Pelayo were together at a Christmas party the night before, But after the celebration, both began to physically fight in the patio of Dávila’s housereported WAGA-TV.

Araceli Dávila, daughter of the victim, offered statements to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in which she remembered her father, and highlighted the virtues that Juan had with her and her family.

“My father had the kindest heart. He helped everyone he could. He was there for everyone and always had a loving smile, ”Araceli recalled. “He really had a heart of gold and was incapable of holding a grudge. He loved my mother, my brothers and me with all his heart and was always there for us.“.

For now, the officers are still looking for the victim and trying to get to the root of the altercation that caused Pelayo to fight with his brother-in-law and continue the fight in the middle of the street until the fatal accident.

Gwinnett County Police enabled 770-513-5300 so that whoever has important information in the case can provide it to the authorities.

