

Seller threw away his cotton candy, he had not sold anything that day,

Before the Christmas season and of End of the year Various photos and videos of people who have gone through special situations that have moved users of social networks have become viral, such as what happened with the images of a man who threw the cotton candy on the floor because he didn’t sell any that day, as far as I know showed desperate and frustrated.

The events occurred in the Mexican city of Reynosa, in the state of Tamaulipas, bordering the United States, where a person recorded the sad scene where the seller is seen with his cottons lying on the floor, after he threw them himself in despair at not selling anything.

In the images you can see the seller, pick up some cottons and leave the rest lying on the floor. Then he crosses the desolate street.

Nobody wanted to buy cotton candy

The seller’s story was shared on Facebook by Erika sosa, where it stands out that The vendor was offering his products outside a 7-Eleven convenience store in Reynosa, but no one wanted to buy from him., including the author of the video.

“Sometimes we don’t know how much we help by buying cotton candy”, begins the text that accompanies the moving video.

Although the events occurred before Christmas, the images were shared only this week, they do not cease to impact and move Facebook users.

“This man on the night of December 23 offering cottons, and then he offered me and other people at Seven and we said no. He walked and hit the stick against the street, jumping on top of them desperately ”, highlights the message posted on the Erika Sosa Nutrition Center Facebook account.

“And after leaning against the wall, he picked up the ones that had remained intact and crossed the avenue again“Says the woman who shared the video, placing sad and crying face emojis.

Erika Sosa assures that after seeing the sad scene, she and other people bought the cottons that sugar that the seller trampled on, who told them that that day he had not sold anything, which explains his reaction to throwing the merchandise on the floor.

I had not sold anything in the day

“He told us that he had not sold anything on the day”, said the author of the video.

“But I kept thinking about what he felt, that he would not bring food home or would not have a gift for his children the next day or medicine or what do I know,” Sosa said.

So he called on citizens to support this type of vendor, who is the livelihood of their homes.

“Let’s buy and help those who need the most, they are people who work, not who ask for money without doing anything …“, Concluded the message.

The seller’s story generated many reactions, some turned into criticism of the author of the video for not buying a cotton candy when the man offered it to her.

Users reacted to the sad story

“What% & $ a you recorded and did not buy. Whenever I find someone, they bought, although I hate sweets, even if I don’t eat them, I do it to help, just like those who do their show at traffic lights, I give them a few coins. This is called empathy, although not many understand it. There are those who prefer to ignore others“Highlighted one user.

“Without your action, I would not have generated the reaction to buy from you. Total, you can buy one and then give it to someone And now, all the parts are relatively good ”, commented another netizen.

Most of the comments were of empathy with the man and users assure that they would have bought a cotton candy from the man.

“Exactly honest work and I can’t imagine the helplessness to damage your merchandise. What sadness ”, highlighted other users.

