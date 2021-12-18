

Palmer’s sentence has been the worst among those charged in the insurrection to date.

Photo: Alex Edelman / . / .

WASHINGTON – A man who attacked police officers with a deceasedr During the assault on the United States Capitol on January 6, he was sentenced this Friday to five years and three months in prison, the highest sentence ever received by any of the defendants in this process.

“I am so ashamed to have been a part of this, very, very ashamed,” defendant Robert Scott Palmer, a Florida native, told federal court in the District of Columbia.

Palmer, who was arrested last March and pleaded guilty to one count of assault on officers, asked for a sentence of no more than two years in prison, which was rejected by Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Florida, was sentenced today to 63 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement with dangerous weapons during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Learn more at @USAO_DC: https://t.co/8nJKlM7qCW – FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) December 17, 2021

The magistrate indicated during the hearing on Friday that she had to “make it clear” that the actions in which Palmer was involved cannot be repeated again.

In your plea, Palmer admitted to throwing a wooden plank at Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police officers.

He also acknowledged having used a fire extinguisher against the security forces until it was empty, before throwing the object at them.

The prosecution had asked the judge for a sentence for Palmer of 5 years and three months in prison, the longest requested so far against a suspect in the assault on the Capitol.

For their part, his defense attorneys have maintained that his client suffered from depression and used drugs in the past, in addition to having been subjected to abuse during his childhood, which may have contributed to his performance on January 6.

On that date, a mob of followers of the now former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) stormed the Capitol when a joint session of Congress was held to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential elections of the previous November.

Federal prosecutors have indicted more than 600 people so far in more than 40 states for their alleged involvement in the assault, where five people were killed, one of them a police officer.

You may also like:

• Capitol Assault Committee voted to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

• Devin Nunes, Republican congressman, steps down to lead Donald Trump’s “TRUTH Social”

• Hispanic who shocked police officer in assault on Capitol with Taser gun claims to be a “piece of shit” while crying before FBI agents