Although it’s been a few weeks since The Squid Game – 100% was the most popular title on Netflix and in the world, the series maintains interest thanks to the fact that a second season was recently confirmed and several more people have belatedly joined the ranks of fans. The story created by Dong-hyuk Hwang shows in an original way a critique of capitalism that we all already know, while taking the opportunity to introduce us to complex characters who are pushed to the limit by the rules of money that are lived in the world. One of the best aspects of the program is just this; Well, although the originality of the deaths is visually attractive, it is the personal stories that really connect us.

Characters that we believed honorable become threats and those that we considered of terrible morals are shown to us with great hope in humanity. Of course, as the bloody series that it is, The Squid Game He couldn’t escape bad reviews, exaggerated accusations, censorship, and other controversies. For example, ironically and making it clear that they had not understood the message of the story at all, some millionaires threw parties with their own version of the games and posted everything on networks where they became a mockery of the public.

On the other hand, due to the blood and explicit violence, the Netflix series has received a lot of accusations about the evil it does to a new generation. Parents and teachers are frankly concerned about what the program may provoke in the minds of their youngsters, while expert psychologists ask that minors not be allowed to watch the series … which feels absurd considering that it was never for children and that these types of survival stories are not so rare in the East. Now a new controversy will inevitably mark the series, as it has been announced that North Korea sentenced to death a man who managed to smuggle the episodes.

According to Radio Free Asia (via Variety) authorities found several students with illegal copies of The Squid Game. Apparently, this is how they discovered a smuggler who managed to sneak the series from China by means of USB sticks. It is such a serious crime in that country that the man was sentenced to be shot. In turn, the student who bought the copy was sentenced to life in prison, while the other six colleagues who saw the episodes were sentenced to five years of forced labor. Teachers and other authorities who did not realize the “crime” in time will be judged on a social level and will surely lose their jobs without the possibility of finding others.

In December 2020, North Korea passed a law known as “Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture” that makes it illegal to introduce and distribute cultural material from abroad, such as music, movies and books. According to your internal policy, it is the best method of preventing inconvenient news and ideas from South Korea and the United States. Here is the reason why the punishment is so harsh, since it is a law of zero tolerance for infractions.

It is worse when we take into account that there are very clear references about North Korea in the series of The Squid Game. One of the contestants participates in the game with the idea of ​​earning money to help her family cross the border and free them from that country, in order to reunite with her brother and try to return to normalcy. The desperation with which her story is handled and the fact that she is willing to cross boundaries to achieve her goal is a way of showing how terrible it is to live in that country, and it becomes a direct “attack” from South Korea. South.

According to the same source, in April this year a man was shot for bringing illegal material from South Korea, although it was not disclosed what type of material it was. For its part, North Korea’s position on The Squid Game is that the series shows precisely everything that is wrong in the world, specifically with its capitalist neighbors; and that history, according to them, ends up proving their point. While the series continues to accumulate controversy, the creator is already working on the second season, although we do not yet have a release date. Fans hope that, in addition to maintaining the quality of the first episodes, the director will obtain a better economic deal with Netflix since the great success that the title had did not give him any extra benefit. On the other hand, other countries are already ready to develop their own remakes inspired by the series.

