

Subject pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, and obstructing police while using a dangerous weapon.

Photo: Roberto Schmidt / . / .

WASHINGTON – A subject was sentenced this Monday to 3 years and 8 months in prison for having attacked Police officers during the assault on the Capitol by followers of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), in which five people died.

Devlyn Thompson was sentenced to 46 months in prison after pleading guilty on August 6 to assaulting, resisting and hindering police officers while using a dangerous weapon, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement.

Federal Judge Royce C. Lambert, of the Court of the District of Columbia, where Washington DC is located, It also ordered that the subject pay $ 2,000 in compensation.

A Washington State man was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the US Capitol on Jan. 6. Learn more at @USAO_DC: https://t.co/8mD6yJajC5 – FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) December 20, 2021

The sentence exceeds the one imposed last November on Scott Fairlamb of New Jersey, who was the first person sentenced for assaulting a police officer during the assault on the Capitol.

Fairlamb was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison, the highest sentence ever ordered against one of the defendants for that event.

“The violence that occurred that day was such a blatant disregard for government institutions“Said Lambert, quoted by CNN.

Thompson, of Seattle, was part of a crowd that came to the Capitol and pushed and assaulted members of the Metropolitan Police and the Capitol, according to court documents.

In the midst of the assault, which took place while a joint session of Congress was being held to validate the results of the November 2020 elections, in which incumbent President Joe Biden prevailed, he helped strip riot shields from the agents who protected the legislative complex.

In addition, he used a metal truncheon that he had picked up from the ground to try to hit a can of pepper spray that an officer was carrying in his hand and thus prevent him from spraying the assailants, the information added.

According to the DOJ, since last January 6, more than 700 people have been arrested in almost all the 50 states of the country for this act, including 220 accused of attacking or obstructing the forces of order.

You may also like:

• Man who attacked agents in the assault on the Capitol was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Capitol Assault Committee voted to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

• Woman who boasted that she would not go to jail after participating in the assault on the Capitol received her sentence