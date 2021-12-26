12/26/2021 at 18:25 CET

The Boxing day left a generous gift with him Manchester City – Leicester. The team of Pep Guardiola emerged victorious from an unstoppable carousel of goals, nine in total, going from a celestial symphony at the start to a burst of pride from those of Brendan Rodgers. The 4-0 with which Pep’s men were planted after half an hour was reduced by a commendable reaction from the ‘foxes’, who got 4-3 until Laporte and Sterling definitively sentenced.

MCI

I READ

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancello, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gündogn, De Bruyne (Foden, M.71); Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sterling.

Leicester city

Schmeichel; Albrighton, Amartey, Vestergaard, Thomas; Tielemans (Choudoury, M.71), Dewsbury-Hall; Ayoze (Castagne, M.45), Maddison, Lookman; Iheanacho.

Goals

1-0 M.5 De ​​Bruyne; 2-0 M.14 Mahrez; 3-0 M.21 Gündogan; 4-0 M.26 Sterling; 4-1 M.55 Maddison; 4-2 M.59 Lookman; 4-3 M.65 Iheanacho; 5-3 M.69 Laporte; 6-3 M.86 Sterling.

Referee

Chris Kavannagh. TA: Vestergaard (M.45), Maddison (M.75).

It was the first match in the history of Boxing Day in the Premier with nine goals. Beyond the script twists, one piece of evidence remained: the City of Guardiola that fewer strikers have, none in fact, is a face-to-door steamroller: they add 20 points in his last four games. There are not many examples in Europe of teams that can dominate as the Mancunians did in the first half, an abuse of offensive resources, tireless pressure and goals. De Bruyne he opened the party with a left foot, Tielemans helped by committing two penalties that transformed Mahrez and Sterling, and Gündogan He left his stamp on a home-brand second-line arrival.

Leicester didn’t even see it coming. Schmeichel He pulled out two prodigious hands to avoid a larger hole. A 6-0 at halftime would have been hard to believe before the crash. Just as difficult as it was, at half-time, to imagine a reaction like the one Leicester City had.

The great responsible for it was James Maddison. The midfielder already left flashes in the first half, with a direct free kick that saved Ederson, but it was unleashed in the resumption. He scored the first to pass from Iheanacho, and one threw another against so that Lookman the second will cross the network, prior Laporte slip in pressure. The visiting fans rubbed their eyes, and exploded even more when they saw the third fall: again forced by a maddison whiplash. Ederson repelled him, but the rejection remained at the feet of Iheanacho to mark where his home was.

The 4-3 was a serious warning for City. Pep resorted to Foden, and found the solution to set pieces. After touching the goal in two previous corners, he found his way to the third with a Laporte’s perfect header. The Mancunianos did not give any concession after the fifth, they lowered the rhythm of the game and ended up drugging a Leicester who saw Sterling put the final 6-3 to five for last.

The Manchester City It consolidates its place at the top of the Premier, lengthening the margin with a Liverpool that will not play this day due to Covid-19, and confirming that whoever wants to reach them must do so by a slope within the reach of very few.