11/11/2021 at 21:22 CET

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has the most valuable squad of the five major leagues with a total of 1,080 million euros. Current Premier League champion and Champions League runner-up, the team skyblue has footballers of the stature of De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden or Ruben Días, the four great market values.

The British, who they are one of the great candidates for the title both in England and in Europe, lead a ranking in which teams such as PSG (€ 990M), Manchester United (€ 907M), Chelsea (€ 891M) and Liverpool (€ 867M), which complete the top 5. The four great teams of the Premier League dominate with an iron fist on the economic level, with the permission of the powerful PSG of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi.

The top 10, on the other hand, is configured by the following clubs: Manchester City (€ 1,080M), PSG (€ 990M), Manchester United (€ 907M), Chelsea (€ 891M), Liverpool (€ 867M), Bayern München (€ 841M), Real Madrid (€ 756M), Atlético de Madrid (€ 746M), Tottenham (€ 697M) and FC Barcelona (€ 672M).

The azulgrana team, devalued

FC Barcelona has suffered a progressive decline since last August after the departure of Leo Messi and other important players like Antoine Griezmann or Trincao. The emergence of players like Gavi or Nico has cushioned a fall that has left him in the last position of the top 10: both Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid are above.

LaLiga, on the other hand, is once again relegated by the Premier League: the English have five teams in the top ten, by three in Spanish football. The Germans have one, Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern, and the French, another, Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG. Serie A is the only one of the five major leagues that does not have a representative.