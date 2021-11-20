11/20/2021

On at 20:32 CET

Ronald Goncalves

East next Sunday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Manchester City and the West Ham and whose destination of realization will be Etihad Stadium.

In this regard, the local team led by Pep Guardiola adds 23 points and +16 in goal differential, ranking second in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win over Manchester United (2-0), a loss to Crystal Palace (2-0), a win against Brighton (4-1) and a victory over the Burnley (2-0).

Secondly, David Moyes’ squad accumulates 23 points and +9 in goal differential, so it is in the third seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a loss against Wolves (1-0), a win over Liverpool (3-2), a win over Aston Villa (4-1) and a win over Tottenham (1-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE PREMIER LEAGUE MANCHESTER CITY – WEST HAM

Thus, the confrontation between the Manchester City and the West Ham of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Sunday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.