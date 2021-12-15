12/15/2021 at 4:56 PM CET

Manchester United, together with the FareShare organization, will donate 400,000 meals this winter to people in need and affected by the pandemic.

In total it represents 170 tons of food that will be financed through a donation of 100,000 pounds by United, as well as what the fans want to contribute. It is the second year that United has joined Fareshare, with which Marcus Rashford has already collaborated to help disadvantaged children, to try to solve poverty in the north of England.

“Last winter we saw a lot of people in need in Manchester County and we don’t think this year is going to be any different because the pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our society and our economy“John Shiels of the Manchester United Foundation said in a statement.

💷 £ 100,000 donation

🥘 400,000 meals

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Supporting families this winter The Foundation and @ManUtd are joining forces with @FareShareGtrM to help those who need it most ❤️ Unite with us this #Christmas and make a real difference: https://t.co/NYDeYEEM9J#SantasRedsHelpers 🎅 pic.twitter.com/v59AfQyOEI – Manchester United Foundation (@MU_Foundation) December 15, 2021

“We are delighted to see the contributions of the United family and the work they do to help people. We hope that these donations will make Christmas something more special for them.“he added.