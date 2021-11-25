Leipzig’s US head coach Jesse Marsch (R) shakes hands with Ralf Rangnick (L), former head coach of RB Leipzig, prior tothe UEFA Champions League, Group A, football match RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain in Leipzig, eastern Germany on November 3, 2021. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / .) (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / . via .)

Major news has come out of Old Trafford on Thursday, with Manchester United hiring Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager.

What’s this, the Manchester United board has actually done something competent? It’s looking that way, as club insider David Ornstein is reporting that the English Premier League giants have hired Ralf Rangnick to take over as the club’s interim manager.

Following last weekend’s loss to Watford, 4-1, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked, which came as no surprise. With Solskjer out, fellow club legend Michael Carrick took over as caretaker and helped lead the team to a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday. Now, it will be on Rangnick to right the ship the rest of the season.

Manchester United fans are loving the Ralf Rangnick hire by the Red Devils

Currently, Rangnick serves as the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow. He’s ready to leave Russia and head to England as soon as his visa is approved, per Ornstein. Fans can’t wait for him to touch down in Manchester.

amazing. basically inspired tuchel and klopp to be managers, the godfather of gegenpressing – ali ⭐️⭐️ (@ alicfc2005) November 25, 2021

Brilliant move. The only complaints may be that he hasn’t had a managerial job in 2 years. There’s also the potential of making him DoF in the summer and bringing in a younger visionary as manager. – BiLli (@ife__tayor) November 25, 2021

I’m in shock. This is the most competent move they could have made ?! – Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) November 25, 2021

Ralf Rangnick’s coaching philosophy is all about speed & intensity. He wants to regain the ball quickly after losing it with his gegenpressing & sideways passing is not an option for him. He demands line-breaking passes to get the ball into the final third as quickly as possible. – Premier League Panel (@PremLeaguePanel) November 25, 2021

Following his work at RB Salzburg & Leipzig, Rangnick appears to be someone with a clear plan which is why he wants to “decide EVERYTHING” and have a significant role at Man Utd afterwards. Ralf Rangnick & Erik ten Hag working together would change Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/LnLiyMeGwS – UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) November 25, 2021

Ralf Rangnick is the smartest appointment #MUFC could get at this stage, in my opinion. A clear tactical idea, strong personality, great experience. The two-year consultancy should enable learning for John Murtough (whose role here was pivotal) + Darren Fletcher. – Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) November 25, 2021

Manchester United entered the season with plenty of promise, but they’re currently on the outside looking in on the top four in the league table. With them already seemingly out of the title race, it was a no-brainer to part ways with Solskjaer, especially after the team spent big to land Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane this summer.

For the rest of the season, it will be on Rangnick to get this team back to competing at a high level. Fortunately for the new interim manager, Manchester United has already punched its ticket to the Champions League Round of 16 with one game left in the group stages. Still, there’s plenty of season left and there’s more than enough time for United to make noise in the EPL as well.