11/08/2021 at 18:41 CET

.

Gary Neville, a former Manchester United player, told Sky Sports that the current team is “a derailed train” after the 2-0 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford. The ‘Red Devils’ once again gave a bad image against an important rival, and they continue to lose steam in the race for the Premier League

The mythical ex-defender questioned that United cannot face the greats of the English League: “Last season people said that the league was to progress. But now it is not. This has to change quickly. Against the great ones it seems that it does not give them and it should not be like that. The coach is under a lot of pressure and he starts to question everything. This is a derailed train right now. “

“I think the players are involved. There have been times in the past that I’ve thought ‘Do these players care?’ But I don’t think it’s happening with these players. I don’t think there is a lack of effort. I think they want to play well and be at Manchester United with all their soul. But they are suffering a lot “he added.

Despite the bad moment, which has United out of Champions positions, Neville does not believe that the ‘Red Devils’ board will get rid of the Norwegian coach in the short term: “The club is not prepared for this, nor is it prepared for a new manager. It is not something they expected to happen.”

In the wake of the historic humiliation against Liverpool, Solskjaer’s continuity faltered like never before. What’s more, the names of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane came to be heard when the Norwegian was still on the Old Trafford bench. But after the top of the English club met urgently, they once again ratified the former striker in office. However, the 0-3 victory against Tottenham was a mirage dismantled by a new defeat, against City.