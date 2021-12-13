12/13/2021 at 4:46 PM CET

The Manchester United has closed the facilities of the first team for 24 hours due to the outbreak of covid-19 in the team and is in talks with the Premier league to postpone this Tuesday’s game against him Brentford, although a suspension is not expected for now if the situation does not worsen.

A small group of players and club workers have tested positive this weekend after the match against Norwich City and yesterday there was a non-contact training among those who tested negative.

United is locked up to avoid contagion

This Monday, United confirmed that they have made the decision to close the first team facilities in Carrington Sports Town for 24 hours to minimize the risk of any type of contagion.

In a statement, the Red Devils have stated that they are talking with the Premier League to see if it is necessary to cancel the next match: “Due to the cancellation of training, the impact this has on the squad and the priority that the health of workers and players, the club is talking to the Premier League about whether it is safe to go ahead with the game against Brentford. “

This would be the second Premier League game postponed this season due to covid-19, after the Brighton & Hove Albion-Tottenham Hotspur due to an outbreak of infected in the ‘Spurs’.