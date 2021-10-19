10/19/2021 at 3:32 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Sunday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Manchester United and the Liverpool and whose destination of realization will be Old trafford.

In this regard, the local team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 14 points and +6 in goal differential, ranking sixth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a loss to Leicester City (4-2), a draw with Everton (1-1), a loss to Aston Villa (1-0) and a win over West Ham (2-1).

Secondly, Jürgen Klopp’s squad accumulates 18 points and +16 in goal differential, so it is in the second seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a conquest against Watford (5-0), a draw with Manchester City (2-2), a draw with Brentford (3-3) and a win over Crystal Palace (3-0).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MANCHESTER UNITED – LIVERPOOL OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Manchester United and the Liverpool of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Sunday, October 24 at 5:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.