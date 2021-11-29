

Ralf Rangnick, 63, replaces Michael Carrick.

Manchester United confirmed this Monday the arrival of the German Ralf Rangnick as interim coach until the end of this season, “subject to the requirements for a work visa.”

In a statement, the English club said that, after this season, the coach will remain linked to the club as a consultant for the next two years.

Rangnick, 63, replaces Michael Carrick, who took over the bench after the removal of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, and will leave your current position as sports director of Lokomotiv Moscow.

The northern England club points out that Carrick will continue to lead the first team until the paperwork is finished for Rangnick to obtain his work visa, something that after Brexit (the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union) has become extremely complicated for the community.

The veteran coach was excited by the opportunity to train the Red Devils and willing to complete a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance between youth and experience. All my efforts in the next six months they will help these players develop their potential, individually and, more importantly, as a team ”, Rangnick said according to the statement.

Starting next season, the coach expects “Support the club’s long-term goals as an advisor.”

For the club’s director of football, John Murtough, Rangnick is one of the most respected and innovative coaches in European football. Hence it was his candidate number one as an interim technician.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to work with him this season, and later in his role as an advisor “he added.

Manchester United is eighth in the Premier League, with five games won and as many lost, as well as three draws. In the Champions League, the team already got their qualifying for the round of 16.

