11/02/2021 at 01:04 CET

Ronald Goncalves

East Saturday, the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will give shelter to a new confrontation, whose protagonists will be the Manchester United and the Manchester City and whose destination will be Old Trafford.

In this regard, the local team led by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adds 17 points and +4 in goal differential, ranking fifth in the table. Specifically, its recent record notes a win against Tottenham (3-0), a loss to Liverpool (5-0), a loss to Leicester City (4-2) and a draw with Everton (1-1).

Secondly, Pep Guardiola’s squad accumulates 20 points and +14 in goal differential, so it is in the third seat of the competition. Likewise, its passage through the league indicates a loss against Crystal Palace (2-0), a win against Brighton (4-1), a conquest against the Burnley (2-0) and a draw with Liverpool (2-2).

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MANCHESTER UNITED – MANCHESTER CITY OF THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Thus, the confrontation between the Manchester United and the Manchester City of the Premier League 2021 – 2022 will take place on Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m., and the dispute can be seen in Spain through DAZN.