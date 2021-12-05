12/05/2021 at 18:00 CET

Manchester United he successfully overcame the first game of his new interim manager, Ralf Rangnick. The German suffered greatly in his debut, but thanks to a goal from Brazilian Fred was able to add his first victory in front of the Old Trafford bench.

Ralf Rangnick is the first German Premier League coach to manages to win in his debut match, after Felix Magath, Jürgen Klopp, Jan Siewert, Daniel Farke and Thomas Tuchel did not do it before him.

On the green, however, several things changed. Above all the pressure: Rangnick placed Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford as forwards, Sancho and Bruno fernandes on the flanks. The four demanded the Palace defense from their first pass, something that blocked the whole of Patrick Vieira and raised applause in the local stands.

Fred starts smiling at Old Trafford

With this goal, Fred has two goals so far this season. After 12 games played in the 2021/22 Premier League, andThe Brazilian has been able to score the same goals as in the 76 previous appearances with the ‘red devils’ shirt.

Since his arrival in the 2018/19 season, Fred has not finished fitting into a midfield with big names. The Brazilian could only see the goal once in his debut season and once last season. It is the first season that he has managed to score twice for United.