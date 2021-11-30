11/30/2021

On at 13:22 CET

The current Manchester United manager, Ralf rangnick, is the sixth German to coach in the Premier League and the first in the club’s history. In the domestic championship he will coincide with Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, who have two of the best victory percentages in the competition.

The German, who has worked as a coach for German teams such as Leipzig, Schalke or Hoffenheim, among others, faces a great project like that of the Red Devils. With players of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba and Jadon Sancho, the Backnang native is bound to make a good second leg of the 2021/22 season.

The also former from Stuttgart or Hannover has extensive experience and wants to follow in the footsteps of his two compatriots: Chelsea’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, who has a 62.5% win rate, and Liverpool’s Jürgen Klopp, who has reached 62.7%. Both are part of the top 4 with Pep Guardiola and José Mourinho.

A fast-paced sporting challenge

Rangnick has taken the controls of the Manchester United project, one of the largest in his sporting career: The German will have the opportunity to direct players of the stature of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Raphael Varane and David De Gea.

After a somewhat tepid start, The Red Devils rank eighth in the Premier League with 18 points out of 39 possible and are now 12 in total compared to Chelsea, current leader of the competition ahead of Manchester City and Liverpool, the other applicants.