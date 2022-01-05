The spiral of nonsense in which the Manchester United it does not have an end. They started the year losing at home against him Wolverhampton, the fourth defeat in 10 rounds at Old Trafford, and with Luke shaw surrendering to the evidence: “We don’t even complicate their lives. The truth is that they were much better “

Suffer against the whole Bruno lage It can be considered normal, assuming they are the second best defense in the Premier with 14 goals conceded in 19 games. However, they are also the second worst attack in the league. On Monday, at the Theater of Dreams, when United registered their first shot, Wolverhampton had already been 15.

It’s been a month since Rangnick’s Landing and, of all the revolution that was presupposed, Manchester United seems to continue in the starting box. As reported this Wednesday by The Mirror, there are a total of 11 players from the squad willing to leave the team, disappointed with the moment the club is living. Among them, names like Lingard, Van de Beek, Bailly or Henderson, that they have not had opportunities with Rangnick either.

The same information cites a source close to the squad being very pessimistic about the moment at the club: “It doesn’t look good. The atmosphere is very bad and everything indicates that major problems will come for United in the future.” Something to which the Daily Mail adds, ensuring that morale is so low in the squad that the great swords of the locker room fear hitting rock bottom, and that more than half of the staff is unhappy.

Problems to reach the Champions

“If I say that we are 100% convinced that we are going to finish the season in the Champions League, I don’t know if any fan would believe me”, The German technician conceded at a press conference. Still, hitting the coach alone would be unfair. “After the final whistle, the players raised their arms in protest as if it was not their fault. Then they give interviews at the end of the game talking about lack of intensity. Again. It can’t always be the coach’s fault. They should look at themselves, “ESPN said of the United players.

The division in the field was evident, not only at the tactical level. From Gea argued with Cristiano Ronaldo, which has not lacked criticism either. “Even their biggest defenders may question whether, right now, their presence contributes the same thing that remains to the team collectively,” reasoned ..

The stands whistled the change of Greenwood, and did not celebrate the substitution of Bruno fernandes. Cavani, Martial and Lingard asked to leave, but the club for the moment does not let them when another attacker like Rashford has room to be just a shock. Meanwhile, they look at the bench and there is no option that improves a pair of pivots formed by Matic and McTominay. A senseless imbalance that draws a stark reality: the years go by and, at United, nothing changes.