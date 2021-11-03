11/03/2021 at 22:23 CET

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United continues in a swing at the level of results and game in this 2021/22 season: after thrashing (0-3) Tottenham at home on the last day of the Premier League, the British could not pass from the draw against Atalanta on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League and lose first place in group F. The English team has conceded a total of 23 goals in all competitions so far.

The Red Devils, who fall to second place with the same points as Unai Emery’s Villarreal, are one of the most vulnerable English teams this season. They have conceded a total of 23 goals and only Norwich City (28) and Leicester City (25) have a worse record at this point in the course. The defensive fragility of the team has been a scourge for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the big games: he conceded five against Liverpool and another four against Leicester City.

23 – Only Norwich (28) and Leicester (25) have conceded more goals in all competitions amongst Premier League sides this season than Man Utd (23). Leaky. #ATAMUN pic.twitter.com/D1fi5CUZU2 – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2021

Manchester’s red team has had seven wins, three draws and five losses so far this season and their situation in the different competitions is alarming: fifth in the Premier League with 17 points out of 30 possible and second in the Champions League with a total of seven, the same as the leader, Villarreal. In the Carabao Cup, on the other hand, they were eliminated in the first round when they lost to West Ham.

On the tightrope, for the umpteenth time

Manchester United’s draw on their visit to Atalanta on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League leaves manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back on the line: tFollowing the humiliating defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford, the coach is being watched with a magnifying glass by the technical secretariat and also the British management.

The Norwegian took over the reins of the club in 2019 and since then has led a total of 147 games, with a record of 78 wins, 33 draws and 36 losses.. Despite the club’s growth, with a runner-up in both the Premier League and the Europa League, the coach has still not achieved the primary goal: achieve first title since 2016/17 season.