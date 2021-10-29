10/29/2021 at 4:38 PM CEST

Solskjaer’s Manchester United go through an obvious sporting crisis: After a start to the 2021/22 season with more shadows than lights, the team succumbed (0-5) to Liverpool at Old Trafford in one of the most historic wins of the British championship. With the defeat, the team has only left a clean sheet on one occasion and is the second team that has conceded the most goals (34) in this period.

The Red Devils, who were one of the strong candidates in the Premier League and Champions League with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and, above all, Cristiano Ronaldo, they are the team that has managed to leave its goal unbeaten the fewest times (1) in its last 20 official matches, ahead of Newcastle (3), Southampton (4), Leicester City (4), Crystal Palace (4) and Burnley (4).

1 – Over the last 20 matches in all competitions of each current Premier League side, Manchester United have registered the fewest clean sheets (1), with only Newcastle (37) shipping more goals over their last 20 games than the Red Devils (34) . Sticking. pic.twitter.com/Y7TwQSSnJ2 – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2021

The British team is also the second British club that has conceded the most goals throughout this period with a total of 34 goals.. Only Newcastle United, which has become the richest club in the world with the arrival of the Qatari investment fund, has signed a worse record: has conceded 37 goals in their last 20 official games.

In tow of City, Chelsea and Liverpool

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men started off as one of the Premier League contenders after finishing runners-up last season and signing a good summer of additions alongside Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool. The reality, however, is quite different: with four victories, two draws and three defeats they are in seventh position with 14 units and at a distance of eight from the current leader..

The red Manchester team was also among the great aspirants to conquer the Champions League together with other authoritarian clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern or Chelsea, current champions.. His defeat in Switzerland and the improvable performance in the Premier League have made him lose steam in the forecasts.