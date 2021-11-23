11/23/2021 at 17:02 CET

Former Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic hung up his boots last September 3. After 17 seasons as a player of the highest level and after a discreet stint at AC Milan last season, the player decided to end his career at 35 years of age. However, the desire to be close to the pitch again has not ceased and the former player has decided what will be the next step he will take in his career.

In this sense, Mandzukic has decided that the future goes through the benches and has got down to work, since will be part of the Croatian national team as assistant coach of Zlatko Dali & cacute;, a man whom he knows well, since he was their coach for several years, as announced by the Croatian football federation itself. They were precisely 89 matches that the forward played under the orders of Dali & cacute; and together they got the amazing runner-up at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the best result in any international competition in the history of the Croatian national team.

Srebrni reprezentativac Mario Mand & zcaron; uki & cacute; novi je & ccaron; lan stru & ccaron; nog sto & zcaron; era izbornika Zlatka Dali & cacute; a. @ MarioMandzukic9, dobrodošao natrag me & dstrok; u Vatrene – vjerujemo kako & cacute; eš u trenerskoj ulozi biti jednako uspješan kao iu igra & ccaron; koj! 🇭🇷❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/z23eVXt40A – HNS (@HNS_CFF) November 22, 2021

Regarding the opportunity of being able to occupy this position, the ex-player among others of Bayern or Juventus, has affirmed: “I know how much the national team meant to me as a player and I want to transmit this passion, but also my experience, to the new generation of players who come. “Also his own Dali & cacute; He has expressed himself in this regard, stating that he will be a luxury reinforcement for the national team: “Speaking with him, I was convinced by his commitment, interest and help, and I believe that his exceptional experience will greatly benefit our players, especially the younger ones.”