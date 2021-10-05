Manelyk at risk of elimination from “The House of the Famous” | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous Celia Lora and the influencer Manelyk González are at risk of elimination of “The home of the famous”And this undoubtedly has his fans quite concerned, as they are one of the favorites.

That’s right, although it may not seem like it, the two celebrities will be submitted to the public vote on the popular reality show on Telemundo.

The truth is that everyone is talking about the program “The House of the Famous”, which has shown a reality about the personality of the participating celebrities.

Both Celia Lora and Manelyk González were at risk of elimination and will now have to submit to the vote of the audience in the next gala of the reality show.

Lora and González, who participated in the last reality show “Acapulco Shore”, were at risk, after the “leader of the week”, Gisella Aboumrad, chose to save actress Verónica Montes, one of the nominees that week.

And in fact, the famous actress from “The Lord of the Skies” was precisely the leader of the group in the previous edition.

In this way, Celia Lora and Manelyk González asked the public for support and that is how Manelyk, who came to the program “La casa de los celebrities” to replace Kimberly Flores, had 30 seconds to give his reasons for staying in the contest.

They have known very little about me, I know that I have many little birds, many people who want to see more of me because I am the cherry on the cake, I am super fun, so that they have an eyeball with me, every afternoon, “he said.

In addition, the ex-contestant of reality “Resistiré” has been willing to enjoy every minute that remains in reality.

In the recent urban party, he was seen dancing and sharing to the fullest with his companions, each with a strategy to stay in the program.

The influencer also took advantage of the celebration and sharing to steal a kiss from Kelvin Renteria, for whom she has shown an attraction.

They were talking about Celia, but Manelyk did not hesitate to give the former athlete a quick kiss who was left speechless.

She is a loyal friend. Yes, she has her way of being that maybe it is not easy to understand, but that does not mean that she is a good friend ”.

It should be noted that one of the most tense moments in recent days occurred precisely between Celia Lora and ex-MISS Alicia Machado.

Both have been criticized throughout the program, but now they almost go to blows and the enmity between them was evident at the beginning of the reality show when Machado criticized the personality of his then roommate.

I don’t uncover her much because she is an aggressive girl. According to her, everyone is tying a razor, but the one who is tying a razor is her, permanently, “said Machado.

Later, the actress also criticized the bullying and harassment, referring to the moment in which Lora made fun of her ex-partner Anahí Azali at the time she was crying.