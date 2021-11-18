“The House of the Famous”: Manelyk fans accuse show of fraud | Instagram

Recently, fans of the influencer Manelyk González accuse fraud of the famous Telemundo reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, which came to an end a couple of days ago and apparently viewers were not happy.

As you may remember, the influencer and now singer Manelyk González managed to reach the final of the Telemundo reality show “The House of the Famous“where we will remember that some celebrities of the show participated such as Pablo Montero, Gaby Spanic, Celia Lora and Roberto Romano, among others.

This is how after 12 weeks of competition the finalists of the program were Alicia Machado and Mane who came in second place.

However, the fans of the “odiosa” interpreter have pointed out that it was a fraud on the part of Telemundo, since a favoritism of who should have won the $ 200,000 prize was noticed.

After the result of the final votes that were given in a live broadcast gave Machado the winner, as expected, the comments on social networks did not stop ensuring that during her stay at the house, the former Miss Universe received always the advantage.

Some comments even expressed that it was very silly to think that Mane lost, since you can compare the Instagram accounts of both: Manelyk 13.1 million followers against those of Machado with 1.7, and to be honest if it is a huge difference.

In fact, approximately a month ago it was rumored precisely by users that a reality producer would be giving Machado an advantage and that they would give her the victory, which they supported with the justification that Mane is present after his participation in “Acapulco Shore” and Machado were no longer in the media.

It should be noted that throughout the reality show on social networks they were harshly criticized for the clear favoritism they had towards the also actress Alicia Machado and the last anger of the fans that even caused them to want to plot Telemundo was the return of Roberto Romano.

And as you may remember, Romano also participated in the program and had a relationship with Alicia, however, after being eliminated, Machado used his advantage and requested that he return for one night, which caused the fury of the fans of the others. participants and of course those who were watching reality on social networks.