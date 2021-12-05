Courtesy Telemundo Manelyk González would be preparing for EXATLON USA.

The imminent return of Telemundo’s star sports reality show, Exatlon United States, is already a fact. So much so that the fan portals are already beginning to reveal information about what would be an eventual sixth season of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, after an unprecedented fifth edition where more than a million dollars were delivered in prizes and were winners, for the first time, a man and a woman; Puerto Rican boxer Jeyvier Cintrón, and beloved Mexican soccer player, Norma Palafox.

Who will join Exatlon United States this new season?

One of the main concerns of the hundreds of thousands of Exatlon United States fans, is which athletes would join to measure forces in the sixth season of the sports competition program.

As is customary in Exatlon United States, for several seasons, there is a percentage of athletes from previous editions who, although they did not achieve it in the first instance, have returned for a new opportunity and in search of glory, such as their own Norma Palafox, who was champion in the fifth season.

The truth is that there have been a lot of rumors about the supposed “new list of athletes”, which could include well-known names in the arenas of the Dominican Republic, such as Tommy Ramos and even the controversial “Pantera” Denise Novoa, who was expelled from the fifth edition for reasons that are still unknown officially.

But there is a rumor that is gaining strength for a sixth season of Exatlon United States, and that is that there would be names that, although they are not professional athletes, would be willing to take on this challenge and measure their strength in the intricate arenas of Exatlon USA. This is not officially confirmed, but it does not stop generating conversation in social network forums, which even show influencers and other public figures as potential members of the “Famous Team” of the fierce battle of warriors.

Manelyk González: Training for EXATLON USA?

The rumor has not stopped. Since Manelyk González, the Mexican influencer who conquered the Telemundo screens with her participation in another reality show, “La Casa de los Famosos”, began to share different and rigorous trainings to her more than 13 million followers on Instagram, the comment The general is that he would be about to join the new season of Exatlon United States.

And in fact, this has been shared by different specialized portals with information from Exatlon United States, where they assure that said Manelyk training could mean joining the competition program, but it is unknown in what instance.

The reaction of the followers was immediate, and while some receive a supposed sum from Manelyk to Exatlon United States with great joy, others would not be very convinced: “It must be in a novel. It has everything to shine. I do not know if he will measure up in a reality show where hyper-trained athletes go. But that she is a warrior … she is. ” said one fan, “I would like Mane in Exatlon,” said another.

The truth is that at the moment this information is not officially confirmed, but having more, we will share.

