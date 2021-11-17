It is no secret to anyone that the world of entertainment and sports have a small penchant for turning their careers into politics, and that not only happens in the American continent, and proof of this are the wishes of the boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino’s career dates back to when the politician at the age of 16 and with 106 pounds (light flyweight), and since then he focused his career on the sport, as he is the only boxer to be champion of up to eight different weight categories .

Related news

However, it was on April 9, 2016 after defeating Timothy Bradley, when the athlete announced his retirement from the ring, which lasted only seven months, as he decided to return to face the world welterweight champion, Jessie Vargas, defeating him .

However, one of his classic was against the Mexican boxer, Juan Manuel Márquez, with whom he began a personal issue that led him to several defeats and triumphs with the Aztec athlete.

Listed as a boxing star he is now going for a political future. Photo: IG / mannypacquiao

After a long career as an athlete, he announced his final retirement a few months ago, on September 28, 2021, ending more than 25 years of professional career, to dedicate himself fully to the political field.

Political career

It is worth mentioning that the boxer began his career as a politician on a par with that of boxing, because on February 12, 2007, the famous boxer announced that he was going to run for Congress under representation of South Cotabato.

Months later he suffered his first defeat outside the ring in the elections, in which the current representative Darlene Antonino-Custodio won, with a deficit of approximately 37 thousand votes according to the MCNEL.

The athlete has some ideas if he becomes president. Photo: IG / mannypacquiao

In 2015, he ran for the Philippine Senate, being elected in the elections held on May 9, 2016, but this year he announced his intention to be the top leader of his native siàís.

Manny Pacquiao heading for the presidency of the Philippines

It was last September 2021, when the former champion announced his candidacy for the 2022 presidential elections, as he founded the Movement Champion of the People (MCP), a party whose name is a self-reference, and which considers itself a Christian Democrat. , conservative and right-wing.

His wife is his main support. Photo: IG / mannypacquiao

It should be noted that the MCP is chaired by his wife, Jinkee Pacquiao, who has a long history of political activism in liberalism, therefore the former champion is a fervent devotee of Christian evangelism.

In addition, he has stated that he is deeply conservative socially and very liberal economically, but has stated that he is strongly opposed to equal marriage, and seeks greater trade with the United States, in addition to defending the war on drugs that led to carried out the government of Rodrigo Duterte.?

The star has also had an acting past. Photo: IG / mannypacquiao

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE