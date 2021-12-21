12/21/2021 at 7:56 PM CET

Kostas Manolas has reached the Olympiacos as a luxury addition to the Greek ensemble. The ex of the Rome and from Naples He did not leave anyone indifferent in his first words as a player for Olympiacos, the club he played for before landing in Italy.

On the occasion of his arrival in his homeland, Manolas gave an interview to the Super Bala Live program, where he spoke about his experience in Italy among other topics, when asked about his best moments, the Greek did not hesitate: “With Naples the best moment was win the Italian Cup. With Roma? You all know what it is …“affirmed Manolas referring to the goal he scored to eliminate Barça from the Champions League.

Ancelotti, as a father to Manolas

Manolas also spoke about his coaches in Italy: “Ancelotti was like a father to me, I was lucky to have him as a coach. We keep talking and I appreciate everything. Perhaps one of the best people I’ve ever had as a coach, alongside Garcia and Gattuso“. But nevertheless, did not want to talk about Spalletti: “I’d rather not talk about it, now I’m at Olympiacos and I’m happy.”

Finally, the Greek was very happy to return to what was his home in his early days as a professional: “Olympiacos have always been in my heart. I’ve always had contact with the president and the other guys, especially in the last 2-3 years when Torosidis was still there. I came back because I wanted to play at Olympiacos again, for the affection that the fans have given me. Nor there is no economic reason behind this, I want to play here now that I’m fine not 34 years old. “