The number of affiliates will reach 20.7 million at the end of 2023 and the unemployment rate will be between 11% and 14%

The multinational human resources company ManpowerGroup prev that they are believed in Spain a million jobs between this year and 2023, a 90% of them in the service sector, with which the total number of affiliates to Social Security could reach the 20.7 million in two years.

This is reflected in its employment outlook report, presented this Wednesday, which paints an optimistic outlook for the Spanish market. The unemployment rate will go down to the 11% or 14% depending on how the workforce evolves.

The service sector be the one who pulls the job, coming to represent a 75% of all employment in 2023 to the detriment of the weight of industry and the primary sector (agriculture, livestock and fishing). This sector will take 890,000 out of a million jobs.

Within the tertiary, what Manpower calls private personal services lead job growth (+ 3.3%, 400,000 jobs). These include: sale and repair of vehicles, commerce, transport, postal services, accommodation, catering, publishing, film, radio and television, rental, travel agencies, building services, art, libraries and museums, games, sports and entertainment , etc.

The hotelier be one of the activities with the most job creation (+ 8.2%, equivalent to 240,000 positions), Meanwhile he Commerce will suppose 90,000 new jobs.

If these perspectives are fulfilled, the job to grow again this year and next at rates lower than those forecast for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), of the 3.6% in 2022 and 2% in 2023.

Only 120,000 jobs for those under 35

More than half of the new jobs (560,000) will be articulated by indefinite contracts, according to the American consultancy. 76% of the total – sum of permanent and temporary – will be full-time – 40 hours and more hours – and 65% for qualified workers.

They expect 880,000 jobs are concentrated among the workers between the ages of 35 and 66, which means that only 120,000 will be for those under 35 years of age. Taking into account that in Spain there are, according to the Active Population Survey, more than 500,000 young people under 25 years of age unemployed, this is not good news for the evolution of the youth unemployment that there is so Few positions provided for under 35s.

Also, most positions will be reserved for Spanish-born workers (more than 820,000), and the women they will experience a greater increase in employment than men.

The unemployment rate, which stands at 15.1% at the end of 2021, could only fall until 14% if there is a very strong increase in the workforce and more than 925,000 new assets enter the labor market; or it could be located between 10.5% and 11.5% if the number of assets is maintained or increases more moderately, with only 230,000 new ones.

