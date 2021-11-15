11/14/2021 at 23:05 CET

.

BAXI Manresa achieved the third consecutive victory in the Endesa League after beating Río Breogán 86-75 and in this way it continues to take steps forward towards its first maximum goal of qualifying for the Copa del Rey.

MAN

BRE

BAXI MANRESA, 86

(24 + 22 + 18 + 22): Dani Pérez (5), Joe Thomasson (14), Elias Valtonen (6), Chima Moneke (15), Yankuba Sima (8) -starting five-, Sylvain Francisco (2), Guillem Jou (4), Dani García (5), Ismaël Bako (17) and Luke Maye (10).

RÍO BREOGÁN, 75

(15 + 16 + 17 + 27): Erik Quintela, Dzanan Musa (9), Tyler Kalinoski (16), Marko Lukovic (9), Rasid Mahalbasic (17) -starting five-, Mindaugas Kacinas (3), Jordan Sakho ( 4), Iván Cruz-Uceda (9), Sergi Quintela (4) and Adam Sollazzo (4)

REFEREES

Benjamín Jiménez, Alberto Sánchez Sixto and Raúl Zamorano. They eliminated visitors Jordan Sakho (34:20) and Tyler Kalinoski (39:53) by five personal fouls

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the tenth round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played before xxxx spectators at the Nou Congost Pavilion (Manresa).

The team that runs a thousand wonders Pedro Martínez sleeps in eighth position at the end of the tenth day, with an advantage victory over the Galicians and two more wins than the group of teams that have won four games.

The Manresa were ahead on the scoreboard throughout the match, although Breogán did not stop fighting until the end and showed why it’s being the big reveal of the season as he is a recently promoted from LEB Oro.

The local center Ismael Bako with 17 points was the best player of the match and led the current champions of the Catalan League, seconded by Chima Moneke’s 15 and 10 assists by a Dani Pérez who once again offered another directorial chair.

Both teams started very erratic, taking bad care of the ball and with little success in offensive tasks. BAXI Manresa took the initiative, but always with Breogán doing the rubber (13-11 min 6). Even so, the locals finished the first quarter with a partial of 11-4 that allowed them to complete the first 10 minutes of the game with a nine-point lead (24-15).

Pedro Martínez returned to direct his pieces with mastery

| .

The Catalans maintained the good momentum at the end of the first quarter and with an 11-7 run forced the visiting coach to request a time-out (35-22, min. 14). The Galician team could not stop the Catalan offensive gale, although they made up the difference with two consecutive triples from forward Kalinoski.

The whole of the capital of Bages was a real roller in the third quarter and from the beginning they began to face victory. The Galicians were overcome by the rhythm and they were not able to mitigate the offensive game of the home team (61-38, min. 27). Only Kalinoski, with eight points in a row, was able to maintain any hope in the visiting team.

When it seemed that Manresa had well controlled the scoreboard with Dani Pérez as master of ceremonies, the Galicians pressed to place the difference in only ten points (66-56, min. 3. 4). It is true that the visiting team did not stop shaking, but the home team showed control and cold blood to resolve the match in their favor.