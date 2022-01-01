01/01/2022 at 11:59 CET

RV

Manuel Charlin Gama, patriarch of one of the historic Galician drug trafficking clans, died on the afternoon of December 31 at his home. According to the first data that have emerged, the almost ninety-year-old suffered a fall at his family home in Vilanova de Arousa. Although the emergency services traveled to the place, nothing could be done for his life. He was 89 years old.

He was 26 the first time he was arrested, in 1958, for public scandal. After several entrances and exits in prison, in 1990 he was arrested in Operation Nécora, but was released four years later. Six days later, he returned to provisional prison in relation to the murder of Manuel Baúlo and was released on bail. In October 1995 Baltasar Garzón ordered a new operation against the patriarch, and Manuel Charlín fell hidden in a den in the gym of his home in Vilanova. They sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the stash of 600 kilos of cocaine from Falcon II . He was serving a sentence when others fell on him 13 years for money laundering, in the first great operation against the Charlin clan. They added almost 100 years in prison and millionaire fines, which they did not pay when they were declared insolvent.

After twenty years, inmate Manuel Charlín was released from prison in July 2010. Days later he paid 30,000 euros to avoid a new admission to prison for Operation Repesca. He has always denied any relationship with drug trafficking. The prosecutor Uriarte maintains that during the investigation of this case Manuel Charlín was serving a sentence in prison but “I was consulted about the destination and the performance in relation to certain goods & rdquor; and it was to whom corresponded “the last decisions & rdquor;.

The plot created “in order to hide the important assets illegally obtained & rdquor; Between the years 2002 and 2010, they include an investment of almost 2 million dollars in the Qingdao canning plant in China that the prosecutor attributes to Manuel Charlín Gama, his children Melchor, María Teresa and Óscar Charlín Pomares, as well as his granddaughter Natalia Somoza.