Ángela Aguilar, Colombian singer wishes to collaborate with her | Instagram

The popularity and talent of Ángela Aguilar have been helping her to grow in the medium and also collaborate with other important artists, now a famous Colombian singer you want to collaborate with her.

There are several possibilities to create new music with another genre once again, just as he did with Jesse & Joy, with his most recent musical success and also shortly he will release a new single alongside DJ Steve Aoki.

It is Manuel Turizo who has expressed his desire to collaborate with “The Princess of Mexican Music” daughter of Pepe Aguilar interpreter of “For women like you”, surely Angela Aguilar You might be thinking of having another successful collaboration.

Julián Turizo’s younger brother has just released his first single entitled “Te Olvido”, which is part of his new record production; even though Angela is high on her list for having a musical collaboration, there are also other names.

Another of the names on Manuel Turizo’s list are Los Ángeles Azules and his compatriot Karol G, who recently had a mishap in one of his presentations falling down the stairs while singing, revealing that he was lip syncing.

However, he did mention something a little more specific about the young 18-year-old singer. Angela Aguilar, and it is that he would affirm according to certain sources that he likes his voice a lot.

Manuel Turizo during quarantine

Turizo mentioned that during the entire quarantine he did not have a good time, because he felt bad emotionally, as if to launch new record material.

Although there are still some infections, certain shops and even squares have already opened and you can see a little more movement, perhaps that is why he decided to launch new content for his millions of followers.

It was through an interview he had with Adela Micha where he shared this information, with only 21 years of age, the Colombian singer has become one of the most sought after and best positioned in the world of music, not only in Colombia .

Currently the singer interpreter of “Una Lady Como Tú” has a girlfriend, they have been together for four years and she has been a source of inspiration for the creation of some of his songs, of which his older brother who besides being a singer is a composer. it has helped a lot.