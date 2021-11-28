The tranquility and stability of a home is one of the fundamental elements in the development of any child school-age, but in New York City more than 100,000 students They do not have a fixed house, and must be in temporary places or public shelters, which considerably affects their learning and growth processes.

This was revealed by a report recently published by the organization ‘Advocates for Children’, which collected data from State Department of Education last year, which also showed with great concern that in recent years there have not been considerable improvements to guarantee that more children in school age have stable homes and own apartments where they live with their families. The impact: being relegated in their academic, social and training progress.

That he lives in his own flesh Daniel R, teenager 14 years old and who resides with his mother in a Brooklyn shelter, and who in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic felt that the gap between him and his companions with their own homes widened and the differences became more evident.

“I have always been a very studious child, but with virtual classes I had many problems, not only because at first the ‘tablets’ they gave us did not work well, but because they took a long time to deliver one, and then the biggest problem is that in the shelter there is no good internet, so all the time I disconnected and the teachers thought that it was that I was becoming lazy, ”said the Mexican.

“An aunt lent me an old cell phone and bought me data so that I could connect well to the classes, but when they finished, I was left without connecting again and I did very badly in mathematics, mainly, which in the end discouraged me and I no longer I didn’t even want to study. The worst thing has been now, when back to school I feel behind with respect to other children and I get frustrated, ”says the middle school student.

Felisa Hernandez, mother of the child, supported the statements of her child and said that in addition to the trauma that not having a home of their own causes in families, mainly in children, the lack of access to basic materials and resources within the learning process, becomes another burden that limits homeless students.

“As they said in my town, the poor always do worse in everything, not because we are brutes, but because we do not have the conditions to demonstrate our full potential. And I see that happening to my son, who many times gets discouraged and even depressed when he feels that he is lagging behind among his classmates, ”said the Mexican mother, who asked the City to create a plan to attend to basic needs in parallel. of students without a fixed home.

“There are many children who do not even eat well, so with an empty stomach nobody learns, there are others who have serious emotional traumas, including the mere fact of knowing that one does not have a fixed place and I think that a mistake is that the teachers do not take considering these things when educating children, but rather they treat them in the classroom as if they were all learning under the same conditions, which in cases like my son’s is not true, because not having a home weighs and it weighs a lot, ”added the mother.

1 in 10 students is homeless

The data presented by Advocates for Children point out that on average, 1 in 10 Big Apple students like Daniel R are homeless, with the figure of 101,000 homeless students during the school year in unstable or temporary housing. The majority, that is 94% of them, are black or Hispanic.

Of this figure, around 28,000 students lived in City shelters, but some 65,000, that is, the vast majority of homeless students, were temporarily at the home of friends or relatives.

Among the additional concerns that the report generated, for example, the lack of access of children to help to access their classes remotely, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, arose.

A) Yes confirmed by Marina Rodríguez, a Mexican mother who lives with her two children in a Manhattan shelter, whose name she preferred to keep for security reasons, and who mentioned that her little ones, one in elementary school and the other in middle school, were unable to study regularly for the year last, due to lack of internet access in your hostel.

“The pandemic affected us all, but homeless children like mine, it impacted us twice, because not only is it the trauma of knowing that we do not have a place of our own, but also that there are no resources for them to have good computers and internet access, ”said the single mother, a victim of domestic violence. “So it is obvious that now that they have returned to face-to-face classes, they are further behind and feel like donkeys, compared to their classmates who had everything at home.”

A large majority with pending subjects

And it is that the data handled by the school authorities demonstrate the drama and the impact that homeless students have been suffering for years.

Only him 29% of homeless students passed reading tests taken between grades 3 and 8. Also, the numbers reveal that 27% passed math, but with grades 20 percent below average. In other words, among homeless children, almost 7 out of 10 were left with pending assignments.

Another alarming figure is that in the field of graduations on time, 61% of homeless children graduated, well below the average of children with a home, whose graduations were located in 84% of minors with stable homes.

After the figures came to light, defenders of children’s rights called on the next administration of the Mayor Elect Eric Adams, so that it assumes this problem as a priority.

“We are hopeful that given the incredibly poor outcomes we are seeing, particularly for students in shelters, Mayor-elect Adams ‘administration will recognize the crisis for what it is,” said Jennifer Pringle, director of’ Project Learning In Temporary Housing ‘from the organization Advocates for Children.

The report of said association highlighted even more serious situations such as that more than 3,800 students not only did not have a house, but were also not installed in shelters or temporary shelters and had to live in cars, abandoned buildings and even parks, outdoors . A total of 200 more students were put into motels.

The report of Advocates for Children He also added that the problem was not an exclusive matter of the last school year, but that in previous periods and even the current school year, that has been the reality for thousands of families and children.

The report revealed that in the first two weeks of the 2021-2022 school year, average student attendance Homelessness was 73%, a figure that later rose to 78%.

DOE reaction

Regarding the data produced by the report, which mentioned a small reduction in the cases of homeless children, which they associated with the fact that the number of registered children also decreased, the City Department of Education (DOE) stated that they remain committed to helping homeless children and families.

“We prioritize supporting students and families affected by homelessness, and we are encouraged that we saw a nine percent decrease in the number of students over the past two years,” he said. Nathaniel Styer, spokesperson for New York City Public Schools.

“The DOE has nearly doubled the number of dedicated staff members working at the school and shelters to 324 and we know there is always more work to be done,” the official added.

The report in numbers

101,000 NYC school students are homeless. 1 in 10 Big Apple students are homeless. 94% of them are black or Hispanic. 28,000 homeless students live in City shelters. 65,000 students live temporarily in homes. From friends or family. 29% of homeless students managed to pass reading tests. 27% only passed math. 78% is the average class attendance of homeless children.