12/22/2021 at 22:03 CET

The coach of Atlético de Madrid, the Argentine Diego Pablo SimeoneHe said at a press conference, after losing his team this Wednesday 2-1 against Granada, who in the past won games “without deserving it” and that now the opposite is happening since they lose them “without deserving it.”

“I think the team played well, generated many chances and deserved to win. The small details have unbalanced a game in which we have had clear chances, “explained Simeone after the clash at a press conference.

“Many times in the past we won matches that we did not deserve to win and now we lose matches without deserving it,” said Simeone.

On the many received, he indicated that Granada’s first goal was “a great goal” and that later the locals took advantage of “an inattention in a counterattack” to score 2-1.

“We had chances to win the game, but when one team scores two goals and the other one, the one that scores two is worthy of winning the game,” said . trainer.

Regarding the current moment of the team, with four consecutive defeats in the league, the coach believes that it is time to “clear the mind, be calm and work”, in addition to “waiting for the injured centrals to recover.”

“From there we go calmly to reassemble this, which has many good things. With calm and balance we will move forward,” concluded Simeone.