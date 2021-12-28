12/28/2021

On at 19:17 CET

Pablo Javier Piacente

Japanese researchers have managed to map and characterize for the first time a kind of musical mind: in the brain, some areas are more activated to process music and relate it to language. This allows both musicians and neophytes to enjoy musical creations alike.

A new study led by researchers at the University of Tokyo in Japan has succeeded in describing for the first time a specific link between music processing and areas of the brain associated with music. language processing.

These spaces of neural interconnection would form a musical mind: thanks to it, all human beings are capable of enjoying music, independently of our training or knowledge of the musical language.

Music is one of the unique traits that mark us as humans, in the same way as language. Although rhythmic and melodic abilities have been recognized in different species of mammals and birds, no species has managed to structure a language as complex as music in its many and varied manifestations, including different dimensions such as pitch or tempo.

However, the neural base that enables the organization of musical language in the cortical area of ​​the brain has not been fully understood so far.

According to a press release, the new study, published in the journal Cerebral Cortex, has achieved an important advance in terms of the location and characterization of a musical mind in humans: certain brain regions are more active in people with musical training, although both experts and those who have not been trained in music present relationships between areas linked to musical and linguistic processing.

The dimensions of music

The scientists obtained brain images of a group of high school students while they performed a task focused on musical observation. The volunteers, divided into groups according to their degree of training in music, had to try to recognize errors in a piece in relation to four properties or dimensions of music: the pitch, which marks the height of a note according to its high or low character, the tempo, which determines the speed with which the notes are played, the stress or strength a note must have, and the articulation, which indicates how the notes are structured.

An important detail is that part of the study participants were trained in the so-called Suzuki method, a musical learning technique that combines the technical aspects of music with ideas from natural language. It is precisely this notion that the researchers sought to explore: to what extent are music and language related in the brain?

The group of scientists led by Professor Kuniyoshi L. Sakai managed to obtain functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), which revealed the neural dynamics in the brains of the volunteers while they performed the musical analysis task. Using this technology, they were able to produce dynamic 3D models of the activity of the brains: true maps of the “musical mind & rdquor; In full operation.

Music and language: a close relationship

Among the main conclusions, they were able to identify that the volunteers trained in the Suzuki method showed some unique patterns of activation in areas of the right hemisphere, associated with emotion and melody, specifically when analyzing the dimension of tempo in the piece of music.

In addition, both those trained with the Suzuki technique and the participants with musical knowledge trained with other methods showed more general brain activity than the neophytes, especially when identifying the tone and articulation properties.

However, the researchers found that, regardless of the volunteer’s musical experience, the area specialized in grammar, syntax and other aspects of language in the left hemisphere was activated by focusing on the articulation dimension of the musical piece. This allows us to conclude that there is a direct relationship between language processing and music, making it possible for every human being to be a participant in the pleasure of listening and feeling it.

Reference

Music-Experience-Related and Musical-Error-Dependent Activations in the Brain. Kuniyoshi L. Sakai, Yoshiaki Oshiba, Reiya Horisawa, Takeaki Miyamae and Ryugo Hayano. Cerebral Cortex (2021). DOI: https: //doi.org/10.1093/cercor/bhab478