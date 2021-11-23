Updated on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 17:03

The director of Public Health of the World Health Organization, considers essential the preservation of the environment as a “containment wall” in the face of new pandemics.

Maria Neira, this Tuesday, at Caixa Frum.Alberto Di Lolli WORLD

“The future will say yes we have learned something from this pandemic “, has stated this Tuesday Mara Neira, Director of Public Health of the World Health Organization (WHO) during her intervention in the cycle ‘Challenges of the XXI century’, organized by Fundacin ‘la Caixa’, El Mundo and Actualidad Económica at the Madrid headquarters of Caixa Frum.

Neira explained that the covid has revealed the “importance of universal health coverage” and medical research and has recalled that although we have all been surprised by the speed with which vaccines were invented and commercialized, this development has been possible because “there has been prior scientific and research work” without which this global success would not have been possible. The need to have those necessary material resources is another lesson from this crisis, he added.

“This virus is going to be endemic“, continued the director of Public Health, that is why all precautions must be maintained and, above all, continue with the vaccination campaigns.” Whether vaccination is mandatory or not is a sovereign matter for each government, but if they ask us, we say: ‘vacnense’. Regarding the need for a third dose, Neira stated that each person’s vulnerability or the reduction in immunization time must be studied, among other things, to make decisions.

“More pandemics are coming “, has pointed out and for this, has encouraged to fight for the preservation of the environment as a fundamental weapon. “Everything we do with the environment will have to do with these pandemics. “Avoiding the destruction of ecosystems, biodiversity, etc. should be” the first wall of containment “against new viruses.

For this reason, the Asturian doctor has encouraged fight against climate change “because it is beneficial for health”. And he has pointed out three transitions that society should consider, as a lesson from this pandemic: energy transition, in search of non-polluting sources that, for example, help to keep the air clean; the urban transition, to make “cities designed for man and not for the car, and the food transition, which leads to rethinking all processes, from food production, marketing and, of course, the development of healthy diets.

Neira has highlighted that this health crisis has increased inequality between countries – “for example, between those who have universal health coverage and those who do not” – so a “fair transition” towards post-covid society is also needed: “I believe that a healthy, green and economically profitable recovery“, has specified.

