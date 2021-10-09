Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez He appeared in Valdemoro’s ring with silver pants (changed the red and black of his first two suits after his return) long, as always. Despite this, the clothing revealed one thing: he no longer uses the knee brace with which he protected one of the areas of his body that turned the end of his career into an ordeal. Like Benjamin Button, time seems to be going backwards for the 46-year-old Argentine. Physically it is like that and on the ring, it will not be the top three pound for pound that it was, but its feelings are improving. This Saturday he climbed another step before Brian Rose, whom he defeated by unanimous decision (97-94, 96-94 and 97-94). He wants to get to play a World Cup, but for this he still has a ladder to climb and it was noticed. “I had not fought for many months and they showed. I want to box again soon to have that distance management. I lacked a ring. From here I am going for the World Cup. It is not easy, but nothing is,” he snapped after winning. The objective is clear.

The first two rounds were an exhibition of him. He handled the threat, the distance, the time. Everything and is that Rose crouched down and took a claw. ORThe Englishman’s right made Sergio and his entire team tremble. The now famous: “I got out of there, Maravilla”, the fight against Chávez Jr. resonated in many heads … but Martínez knew how to hold on and ended up getting work. He was overconfident and paid for it. From that moment, the Argentine raised his guard and was cautious, although the ten rounds were somewhat long. A scare was enough. Rose focused on isolated hands, like the ones she proposed, but effective. Still, he lacked work if he wanted to win. “He did a little more. I won fair, but the important thing is to win. He left angry, but he didn’t propose enough to win me over“The former champion acknowledged after the fight. Maravilla continues to climb steps, but the path must be longer than he would like.

Spain is left without European champion: null between Moreno and Hinostroza

Ángel Moreno and Juan Hinostroza during their fight. JAVIER GANDUL (DIARIO AS)

By the face of Angel Moreno blood flowed, Juan Hinostroza squeezed in close range. They both emptied themselves. The European flyweight championship was at stake and anything could happen. The two Spaniards had fought very close and no one ventured to give a verdict. Anything could happen … and the null was given. No judge saw the same: 115-113, 114-114 and 113-114. Moreno and Hinostroza gave it their all, they thought they had done what was necessary to win, but no. The belt remains vacant and a rematch seems inevitable.

Moreno started by surprising everyone. Far from waiting for Hinostroza to press, it was the Vallecano who took the rhythm. He squeezed and there he tried to connect blows in the short. The war was absolute and from the first moment the judge’s task was the most complicated. In that third round, Ángel was cut, but Tinín Rodríguez’s work in the corner left him an anecdote. From the fourth, Moreno wanted to put distance and there Hinostroza emerged. He had to close the distance, but he understood his opponent’s time so well that he began to counterattack with great success. Thus, after a right, in the sixth round he managed a knockdown in his favor.

Far from getting smaller, Moreno went to the front and crossed blows again. Little by little the contest became even. If one hit a right hand, the other answered with a down hook. Absolute war. In some moments, Hinostroza’s blows seemed more forceful, but he never gave the appearance that Moreno was going to the ground. In the penultimate round, after a header, the Vallecano was cut again. It was serious, but there were little more than three minutes left. There was no time for excuses. Everything was up in the air and they had to convince the judges. They were emptied, but none of them finished the night as champions.

Samuel Molina falls in Germany

Harutyunyan and Molina before the official decision

At the same time that Moreno and Hinostroza gave a fight, Samuel Molina played it in Hamburg. The 22-year-old former champion of Spain, from Malaga, wanted to measure his level and although he came with a defeat, he is clear that he is in the league in which he wants. Artem Harutyunyan knocked him out in the fifth round. A stroke of luck, because the German (nationalized, born in Armenia) had a really bad time. The two went out to cross blows in the short-medium distance without fear. They shocked, but Molina was better. It seemed that the Andalusian was better and he endorsed it in the fourth, where he damaged the premises. In the fifth, Samuel had it. Harutyunyan had a very bad time and the Spanish went with everything. He tried, and in a backlash when it seemed that the round was consuming, the hand that changed everything came. A shame, because Samuel deserved more. He has many nights of glory left. He fell, but passed the test.