One, two, three fights … Maybe one or two more and Sergio Martínez will have the opportunity to seek a new world title, the one for which he trains and sacrifices hours of his life at 46 years of age. And he will still have them when he steps into the ring for his next fight.

Is that the Quilmeño who was a soccer player in Los Andes (a fast right pointer) warned that his new fight was confirmed for January 22 in Madrid, almost a month before he turns 47, on February 21.

Sergio Maravilla Martínez was very happy after his third fight.

The venue will be the Wizink Center, which is presented as the most versatile multipurpose space in Spain. The striking thing about the case is that Martínez leaves the outside of the capital, in Torrelavega, to appear in a covered stadium with capacity for 15 thousand people. It sounds like a promotion in every way.

Now … who will be the rival? As the contract has not yet been signed, his name is kept secret, but it is pointed out that He could be a British level enough for Maravilla to feel the rigor and he gets closer and closer to the boxing stature of a Japanese Ryota Murata, the WBA middleweight world champion, a scepter that River fans have been chasing since he returned to the ring.

The return of Wonder

The three-time world champion (WBC middleweight and WBO and WBC super welterweight), after having spent six years out of the ring, returned to the ring on August 21, 2020 in Torrelavega against local José Miguel Fandiño. At 45, Maravilla returned with a victory dreamed of by knockout in the seventh round against 1,100 people at the El Malecón stadium, with reduced capacity due to the pandemic.

On December 19 of that same year, delighted, he went for another victory and achieved it with great force against the Finn Jussi Koivula, to whom the referee said enough in the 9th round after the punishment received a deep cut on his face .

The right-hander of Martinez, in action.

Finally, on September 25, Martínez defeated Englishman Brian Rose, a fight in which he should have reached the cards after enduring 10 rounds. Already at 46, the Buenos Aires native reached the record of 54 wins (30 per ko), 3 defeats (2 per ko) and 3 draws. That day he recognized that he was missing a ring …

What chance would he have against Ryota?

Ole He spoke with Gastón Vega, who lost in 2016 against Murata, in China, and analyzed what could happen in a possible crossover: “In the three fights that Maravilla did, I saw him well for the time he had not fought. He lacks rhythm and it’s far from what we were used to, but nobody is going to take away what he has. Talent maintains it and magic is. It is one of the best I have ever seen. He has exquisite boxing, a great change of pace and very good leg work. He can be champion again against Murata. “

Meanwhile, Martínez continues training on the outskirts of Madrid, where he lives, under the orders of Tinin Rodriguez and PF David Navarro. The presentation of the one-man show that stars, Bengala, also continues. every Friday until January 28. Yes, even after the fight.

