The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain, the last event of the women’s European Tour (Ladies European Tour), will turn Marbella into the epicenter of continental golf between this Thursday and Sunday at Los Naranjos Golf Club, with the Scottish Catriona Matthew and the Spanish Carlota Ciganda as headliner.

The golf courses of Los Naranjos Golf Club (Marbella) will host during these four days, until next Sunday, the last season of the 2021 calendar of the Ladies European Tour (LET), a tournament that was presented this Monday and that its director, Joao Pinto, described as “the golf festival” on the Costa del Sol.

The Spanish Open brings together the 64 best golfers in the ranking plus eight guests and, among the participants, stand out Carlota Ciganda, the best Spanish player in the world ranking; Catriona Matthew, captain of the European team that was crowned in the last two editions of the Solheim Cup; and the Thai Atthaya Thitikul, leader of the Race to Costa del Sol.

This Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m., the Navarrese Carlota Ciganda will be in charge of carrying out the coup of honor in Puerto Banús and will launch the “#birdiesforwishes challenge” to the tournament participants, a challenge to raise funds for the fight against various serious diseases suffered by children.

In the presentation, the delegate of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration of the Junta de Andalucía in Malaga, Nuria Rodríguez, highlighted the economic projection offered by the tournament to the entire Andalusian community, an event that “improves the positioning of the brand Andalusia as a leading golf tourist destination ”.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita del Cid, emphasized the great repercussion of the Marbella Open, which will mean “starting to regain the normality of tourist activity in golf.”

The Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Sports of Marbella, Manuel Cardeña, said that “the high level” that will be in this tournament “will be an important claim” to attract fans of this sport deeply rooted in the Costa del Sol, the area with more density of golf courses in Europe with 74 in total.

The tournament will have three hours a day of live broadcast on television from Thursday to Sunday, with the sessions broadcast on Teledeporte, Movistar + Golf and Canal Sur.