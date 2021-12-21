12/21/2021 at 10:24 CET

Marc Coma returns to Dakar Rally 2022. The former pilot, five times winner of the test in the motorcycle category -2006, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2015- and one of the great figures of the event, will be present, again, in the next edition held from January 2 to 14. Coma returns with a role and a function very different from those it has had so far in its extensive career in sports events.

Marc, current director of KTM Spain, will be sports advisor to all factory teams in the Dakar 2022 (KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas) and by default will be the right hand of the team manager, Norbert Stadbauer, who will also have in his squad Jordi Viladoms (sports director). The Catalan returns to the ‘toughest’ raid test in the world after having participated, for the last time, as co-driver of Fernando Alonso, where they finished in thirteenth position. Before that, in 2017 and 2018, Coma served as the sporting director of the Dakar Rally.

Marc Coma with Fernando Alonso in the 2020 edition of the Dakar Rally where the Catalan was the Asturian’s co-driver

KTM seeks to recover the Dakar crown in the motorcycle category, where it reigned consecutively (18 years in a row) until in 2020 (the first year in Arab territory), Honda prevailed and broke the dynasty of the Austrian firm. In the front lines of KTM will be Matthias Walkner, world champion of cross country rallies, Toby Price, Two-time Dakar champion who left in the last edition after breaking his collarbone in an accident and the reigning champion Kevin Benavides, who has changed Honda for the Austrian brand. The latter will participate at the controls of the new KTM 450 RALLY.