11/22/2021

On at 20:47 CET

Marc Gasol has made a brave decision, which honors him. With an enviable NBA career, including the champion’s ring, he has made a decision with his heart: to try to help the team he founded in Girona, in a city and a Pavilion in Fontajau where heHe lived his best days with the then Akasvayu Girona.

Now, with his physical condition ready, and after discarding a ‘candy’ like playing at the highest level in the Euroleague with Barça, he has taken the most difficult path, but the one that he really wants. Wants to help his team to take flight, now that he lives his lowest hours.

And only his presence, sure that he will breathe a breath of fresh air to the whole of the LEB Oro, which struggles not to fall to the last positions of the second Spanish basketball competition.

Complicated moment

And the thing is that Bàsquet Girona is not having a good time. After two initial victories, the Girona team has chained no less than seven consecutive defeats that have taken him to fifteenth place in the standings (2-7) of 18 teams in contention.

The bad situation of the team led the club to dispense with the coach, Carles Marco, and On the last day, they fell on the track of a former ACB like Gipuzkoa Basket in extra time, with Jordi Sargatal on the bench, waiting for news.

📖 # CRNICA | L’equip remunta setze points to the scoreboard, advises to equalize the result in the darrer according to the extension (85-81)

📷 @gipuzkoabasket #CreixemJunts #SomhiGirona # OrgullGironí – Bàsquet Girona (@BasquetGirona) November 21, 2021

The first season in the LEB Oro, In 2020-21, the team finished in fourteenth place, and in this second, they have to try to take flight with Marc now on the track.

Marc Gasol’s debut could arrive on December 3, in the duel in Fontajau, against Peñas Huesca, at 7:00 p.m. Save the date in 10 days.

Without a doubt, a special incentive for a Girona Basketball who recovers his ‘prodigal son’ on the court, when he was already in command and a lot, as owner, in his dream of taking this team back to the Endesa League.