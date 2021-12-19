12/18/2021 at 5:53 PM CET

The arrival of Marc Gasol at Bàsquet Girona as an active player of the squad led by Jordi Sargatal– he had already served as president since its foundation in 2014 – it has caused a total impact on the whole of Girona.

Something that was expected, although until it has become a reality on the track, with three important consecutive victories, they have not begun to dream again of reaching the top of the LEB Gold classification, and, who knows, trying to give the jump to the Endesa League.

And it is that Marc Gasol’s contribution to this Girona Basketball confirms that his level of play is well above this category and he could well be playing for Barça, taking over from his brother Pau Gasol, already retired, or even in some NBA franchise.

I wanted to play in Girona

But Marc, once he felt like playing again, was always clear that his destiny should be Girona, above even a Barça that was always attentive to his decision, although he was never able to make a formal offer. His heart was in Girona.

“I want to make Fontajau enjoy, and wanting to play in Girona & rdquor ;, said Marc when he announced on November 25 that he was playing again and hoping to “continue enjoying basketball after having lived it all & rdquor ;.

And its staging could not be better. He made his home debut with a clear victory against Huesca La Magia (89-47), he beat one of the good teams in the category, Palencia (62-73) and this Friday he did it at home against the bottom player, Palmer Alma Mediterranean Palma (98-77).

Three appearances by Marc and three consecutive victories, which take them to the tenth position of the table (5-7), with a 36-year-old pivot average of 17.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and a PIR of 30.7. How far will Marc take Bàsquet Girona? In light of what has been seen in just three games, surely a long way off.