Marc Gasol’s future is unknown. The pivot (36 years and 2.11 meters) is currently without a team after reaching an agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies, a franchise in which he debuted in the NBA and to which he came for the second time traded by the Los Angeles Lakers, to rescind your contract. That happened on September 15. It has been a month and a half in which the player has been inactive professionally and in which he has not given any public reason about this voluntary stoppage … until this Sunday when he participated in El Sentido de la Birra by Ricardo Moya. In the program, available on YouTube, Marc spoke about his current situation.

“I’m in a few months … on a professional level right now. I am delighted. I have to live birthdays every weekend. I have to eat two children’s birthdays on average. It’s very nice. Another rhythm of life, but also rewarding. I am the father of Julia and Lucas ”, assures Gasol. “Obviously I am recognizable, but not because of who I am, because of basketball, but because of my size. Children are very funny about my size because I think I remind them of Shrek or one of those critters. But they delighted. Being able to be there every day is also comforting ”.

Gasol played his last game with the Spanish National Team in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics against the United States on August 3. 90 days ago. He said goodbye to the National Team and a month later to the NBA. A radical life change for a player who has been active since 2003 and has spent 13 years in the North American League.

“I was not how I liked to be”

“I have been lucky to play many years in the NBA, the first thing,” he explains about his goodbye to the best championship in the world. “I have lived practically everything that can be lived as a basketball player. Then, personally, what I demand of myself (I am not satisfied with being there), is a toll and entails significant wear and tear. In addition, I was beginning to not be as I liked to be and to see if I could be as I would like to be. If he can go back to being like before”.

“I erased the entire board and started over. And what is my turn, train ”, he continues about his current moment. “What are you going to do, I don’t know, train. Day to day, taking the children to school, training, looking for them, spending the afternoon with them … And at that point I am, train, train, train and we will see how far I go and what I want to do once I am at the optimal point”.

Regarding his current priority, Marc is clear: “What gives me happiness right now is being with my children and my wife, which is something I couldn’t do consistently and regularly for a long time. And not in the present body, but mentally. That costs a lot”.