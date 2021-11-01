11/01/2021 at 17:11 CET

After the official retirement as a player that Pau Gasol himself announced last October 5 in an act at the Great Teatre del Liceo in Barcelona, the great unknown still lies in knowing the future of his brother Marc, who will turn 37 in January.

The Gasol middleweight left the NBA after the Lakers transferred his contract to the Grizzlies, who ‘cut’ him as in fact the winner of the NBA in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors was the wish.

Once its continuity in the self-proclaimed best league in the world has been almost totally ruled out, the ex-azulgrana moved to Catalan lands And since then he has trained with Bàsquet Girona, a club that he founded himself and that is active in the second category of Spanish basketball, LEB Oro.

The point is that the new Barça sports manager Juan Carlos Navarro is a great friend of Marc and he repeated ad nauseam that he would do everything possible for him to wear a blaugrana if he returned from the NBA. In addition, it could have a hole in the staff of Sarunas Jasikevicius.

And, in parallel, some media announced weeks ago that he would play for Bàsquet Girona. So much so that the federative president himself Jorge Garbajosa was enthusiastic about a possibility that would make the competition enormously attractive.

Marc Gasol and Navarro, the day of Pau’s goodbye

Well, after weeks of workouts Marc Gasol himself has broken his silence to leave all the doors open in some statements he has made to ‘El Sentido de la Birra’, a Ricardo Moya YouTube channel.

“Now my turn is to train and see what I’m going to do. I am at the point of seeing how far I see myself and see what I want to do when I am at the optimum point, “explained one of the best Spanish players of all time.

“I erased the entire board and started over. What are you going to do? Well I don’t know, train. Day by day, taking the children to school, looking for them, spending the afternoon with them … And at that point I am, training, training, training … “, continued the one from Sant Boi.

Marc Gasol said goodbye to the national team in Tokyo

Regarding his successful North American stage, Marc stressed that it feels lucky “for play many years in the NBA. I don’t just demand myself to be there, but also to help and contribute. That demand and what that rhythm of life entails supposes a toll and I was already beginning to not be as I would like to be “.

Finally, he explained with a joking tone some anecdote of his new life. “I have to eat two children’s birthdays on average every week. It’s very good. It’s another rhythm of life, but also rewarding. I am Julia and Lucas’s father. Obviously I am recognizable, but not because of basketball, but because of the size. The children are very funny, because I think I remind them of Shrek or to one of those critters, “he concluded.

Therefore, we will have to keep waiting for more weeks before knowing if Marc Gasol emulates his brother Pau hanging up your shoes or if you decide to return to the slopes, with FC Barcelona and especially Bàsquet Girona as possible destinations.