11/22/2021 at 20:00 CET

Marc Gasol will announce next Thursday at the Fontajau Pavilion (Girona), his intention to get back on the playing court with the team of which he is president and owner, the Bàsquet Girona.

After some time defoliating the daisy, the 36-year-old pivot has decided to reinforce Bàsquet Girona, in a difficult moment, without an official coach, and with many defeats under his belt that complicate his situation in the LEB Oro.

Marc had the option of signing for Barça, which opened the doors for him if he intended to play at the highest European level, but in the end his heart weighed more and he believes he can do a good job in Girona.

Marc Silence

Marc has been silent in recent weeks and it was all speculation about his future. A post this Monday on Marc’s social media, citing everyone, in Fontajau, “where I want to tell you something”, they have finally confirmed their arrival in Girona

Marc Gasol is going to tell us something. Countdown.

Fontajau. pic.twitter.com/UDxsocMgSF – Piti Hurtado (@PitiHurtado) November 22, 2021

Enough clues to confirm that on Thursday he will explain his decision to join the Bàsquet Girona project, and his intention to refloat it, with the objective that it returns to the Endesa League in a short time.

Marc Gasol, after leaving Barça where he had no minutes, ended up in Girona, between 2006 and 2008 where he made a qualitative leap, being the MVP of the season.

Shortly after he made the leap to the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies (2008-2019), Toronto Raptors (2009-10) where he achieved the championship ring, and closed his stage in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21).

Marc, like his brother did with Barça, closes the sporting circle in the club in which he made the qualitative leap as a player, on the way to the NBA.