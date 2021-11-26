11/26/2021 at 15:00 CET

Marc Márquez , who missed the last two races of the 2021 World Championship and was also unable to participate in the important Jerez tests with the 2022 Honda, has reappeared today in public and for surprise, to the joy of the kids, 17 boys and 3 girls, who participate in the Allianz Junior Motor Camp driven by the Márquez brothers and the insurance company that sponsors them.

Álex Márquez presented yesterday the sixth edition of the campus at a press conference and He excused the absence of his brother, affected by a lesion in the optic nerve (diplopia). “Marc must rest and be patient. This is not a bone, there are no recovery periods,” he explained

However, the ’93’ has not been able to resist the temptation to share a few minutes with the children who have selected this year for the Campus and has visited them during their training in the Rufea circuit (Lleida).

If yesterday Álex said that Marc “is fine, at home, and he has already sent me about 50 messages to find out how the children are doing”, today he was delighted that Marc personally helped him with the aspiring pilots, 20 lucky young people without they will certainly not forget the advice of the eight-time world champion.