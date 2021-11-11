11/10/2021 at 19:04 CET

Bad luck is taking hold with Marc Márquez. After a blank year, the past, with constant shoulder problems, multiple operations and a return that some described as premature, Cervera’s was recovering an optimal level on the bike. Good proof of this was the triumph at Misano in the last race that Marc will run in this 2021 World Championship.

Márquez confirmed one of the worst news that could happen to him. A ‘déjà vu’ of those that are a nightmare. The six-time MotoGP world champion explained that he suffers from diplopia again. An injury he already suffered in 2011. What is it? An alteration in his vision that caused him to lose the Moto2 championship in 2011.

Wrapped up by all

From paddock buddies to athletes from all over the world. Marc received a cascade of messages of encouragement. Pol Espargaró, Álex Rins, Joan Mir or Stefan Bradl, his substitute in Algarve and this weekend in Valencia, commented on the Instagram post that the Cervera rider uploaded. “Cheer up crack & rdquor ;,” Cheer up beast & rdquor ;, “In nothing giving gas & rdquor ;, were some of the messages that could be read.

The Sainz family He also wanted to be by Marc’s side. Both Carlos Sainz Sr. and the current Ferrari driver sent a message to the Repsol Honda rider. “Much encouragement Marc, to prepare for next season & rdquor ;, wrote Carlos Sainz senior. In the world of F1 he also had his gesture Mark Webber, former Red Bull driver. “Keep fighting, buddy.”

Out of the motor world, Marc bartra, Betis footballer, or Pau Gasol, Basketball legend also spent their time sending love to Márquez. And the list is eternal. The swimmer Ona Carbonell, the pilot Laia Sanz … Everyone with Marc who surely takes this affection to return soon.