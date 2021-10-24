10/24/2021 at 4:37 PM CEST

Fabio Quartararo was proclaimed world champion at Misano, with two races to spare, after Pecco Bagnaia suffered a fall while leading the event and was being pressured by a recovered Marc Márquez, who was getting better and better.

Quartararo, a well deserved title

Fabio Quartararo lived in Misano a weekend of ups and downs and in which the 15th position on the grid, the worst since his debut in MotoGP, did not suggest good omens for the Frenchman, who in the end benefited from a mistake by Bagnaia to to sentence the title that he has deservedly won. Nothing to object to the success of ‘El Diablo’. In the calculation of the season he has been the best, the fastest and the most consistent, being the only driver who has added points in all the races. Five victories and ten podiums in sixteen grands prix adorn a championship in which he has given Yamaha a title that it had not won since 2015 with Jorge Lorenzo and becoming the first French rider to win in the premier class. Quartararo starred in a race from less to more, avoiding unnecessary risks and climbing masterfully to fourth place after placing 17th at the start. ‘Chapeaux’.

Marquez is back

After the impressive victory in the GP of the Americas, Márquez took a new step in his set-up at Misano, where he achieved the third victory of the year, the second in a row and where he confirmed that he is recovering the best sensations at the handlebars of your Honda. The Catalan, who made a sensational start, going from seventh to third at the first corner, was the only one who resisted the devastating pace of Pecco Bagnaia. This triumph has a special value because it is the first he has achieved on a circuit in which he turns clockwise from the one he achieved in the 2019 Japanese GP. Marc’s progression since the race in Austria has been remarkable and getting better and better, as can be seen from the fact that he is the driver who has scored the most points in the last four races. It is clear that he has returned and that this confidence will be key so that in 2022 he can fight for the title again.

Rossi, the ‘goodbye’ of a myth

Valentino said goodbye in Misano to some tifosi who for the last 25 years have supported him in an extraordinary way and, of course, for everyone it was a moment of maximum exaltation, even for ‘il dottore’ who ended up crying with emotion. Since he announced his retirement at the end of the season, wherever he goes he has received multiple expressions of gratitude for who he is and for everything he has given to our sport. Rossi, despite the fact that there are still two races to go, is unique and after having been the championship banner for two decades, he deserves to go through the big door. A myth, a motorcycle legend. He has left when he wanted to, although I believe that he could have done it before, and it is normal that he lives a tribute in each grand prize and his maturity is seen in the way he savors every moment. The final fireworks will be in Valencia and we will enjoy it to the fullest and what it has done in these two races