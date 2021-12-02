

Marcell Ozuna can now play after the MLB ban, which was reduced to 20 games.

More than six months after Arrest of star player Marcell Ozuna for domestic violence, the Police of Sandy Springs, Georgia, has published the video in which the Dominican is shown abusing his wife.

In the video recorded with a body camera of an officer it is seen when Atlanta Braves star Ozuna has the woman taken by the neck, releasing it just when realizing the presence of the policeman and then go to the ground after the order of the officer, who points an apparent Taser gun at him.

As already reported by at least one media outlet earlier, we have received multiple requests for the release of the May 29, 2021 arrest of @Braves Marcell Ozuna. This arrest was the result of SSPD Officers responding to his residence after receiving an domestic violence 911 call pic.twitter.com/9NoMcYVUAx – Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) December 1, 2021

Ozuna, then 30, was arrested on May 29 at his home. Authorities in Sandy Springs, in the Atlanta metropolitan area, responded to a call for help for domestic violence. He was released on a $ 20,000 bond.

To the baseball player He was charged with criminal charges that were later droppedDespite the fact that his wife, Génesis, accused him of having threatened her with death.

MLB star Marcell Ozuna had his hand forcefully wrapped around his wife’s neck just minutes before his arrest last May… new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. https://t.co/TI2e4MRc8D – TMZ (@TMZ) December 1, 2021

The Dominican, who was injured when the incident occurred, did not return to the field after being placed on administrative leave while the case was being investigated. Despite his absence, the Braves clinched the World Series championship.

In fact, some players acquired by the team to replace Ozuna and others absent such as the injured Ronald Acuña Jr., ended up being the great heroes of the team, such as Puerto Rican Eddie Rosario, who was the MVP of the Championship Series against the Dodgers. , and Cuban Jorge Soler, MVP of the World Series against Houston.

This week, MLB determined a 20-game suspension for Ozuna, which was retroactive to the time it was licensed, so you can play again when your team decides to do so.