

Marcelo joined an investment group in 2017 and has already bought his first soccer team.

Photo: Denis Doyle / .

The Brazilian side of Real Madrid, Marcelo announced the purchase of the Portuguese club Mafra, and announced his intention to continue exploring the terrain of the purchase of soccer equipment, emphasizing that his next investment could be in his native Brazil, as indicated by the TNT Sports portal.

Marcelo had already made a first move in his intention to invest in Brazilian football, and that is that in 2017 it joined an investment fund to acquire Azuriz, a small club in the Brazilian state of Paraná.

The footballer who has a current contract with Real Madrid until June 2022 revealed in an interview that the most “recent acquisition” of the DOZE group, which it integrates with other investors, has been that of the Mafra club, from the Portuguese Second Division, which he intends to use as a “European showcase” for Azuriz-trained players.

“The idea is to implement (in the Mafra) a structure that allows us to make the leap towards the European market, tracing an axis with the Azuriz in Brazil,” he explained.

Regarding the purchase of the Portuguese club, the Canarinha side did not give further details but said that “it was a good deal”, since Even with a “small structure, the Mafra was very well organized financially“.

According to Marcelo, the purchase of the Portuguese club was only “the first” foray of his group in Europe, where from next year they will try to purchase a “flagship club, with a strong crowd and tradition ”.

In this sense, the Brazilian defender stressed that “the idea is for this new club to be a complement” and that “A player trained at Azuriz and acquired by Mafra can later be bought by that flagship club.”

Marcelo’s intention is to expand his investments in Brazilian soccer, as did Ronaldo Nazario, who recently acquired Cruzeiro and previously bought shares in Real Valladolid from Spain.

Marcelo appreciated a recent legal reform that now allows Brazilian soccer clubs to become public limited companies, because it considers that this will open the door to stronger investments.

With this reform, “investors will begin to see the Brazilian soccer market differently”, since “This model allows clubs to be better structured and to have efficient management, transparent and professional ”, he declared.

In this context, he said that “just as it happens in European football”, they will work with Brazilian clubs “through a business approach”.

